Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 05, 2020)

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, McKinney, Texas, is awarded $325,000,000 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the repair of the Advanced Targeting Forward Looking Infrared System used in support of the F/A-18 aircraft.



Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (59%); and Jacksonville, Florida (41%).



Work is expected to be complete by May 2025. This is a five-year base period with no option periods.



Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,507,477 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



One company was solicited for this sole-sourced requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), and one offer was received.



The Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-WC01).



