RAFAEL and Leonardo Will Supply the M-346FA with Rafael's Litening 5 and RecceLite Systems

(Source: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems; issued May 6, 2020)

Integration of two pods developed and widely sold by Israel’s Rafael – the Litening 5 targeting pod and the RecceLite ISR pod – will give the lightweight fighter variant of Leonardo’s M346 jet trainer substantially enhances capabilities. (Leonardo photo)

TEL AVIV --- RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems will supply 5th generation Litening-5 and RecceLite systems to equip Leonardo's M-346FA light combat aircraft. This is the first integration of 5th generation EO pods to Leonardo's M-346FA platform.



The M-346FA is the multi-role combat variant of the most advanced jet trainer that has been designed for a wide range of training capabilities, long-term reliability and cost-effective operations. The FA variant is also able to operate very effectively as a multi-role tactical aircraft, capable of air-to-surface, air-to-air and tactical reconnaissance missions.



Integrated with RAFAEL's pods, the jet will now have combat-proven, stand-off capabilities using the Litening 5 multi-spectral airborne targeting pod. The Litening 5 pod is in use by 27 air forces and carried by over 25 platforms globally. Litening 5 delivers real-time, forward-looking infrared (FLIR+SWIR) and day HD color camera imagery. Its high-resolution sensors and effective EO/IR design ensure reliable operation at significant stand-off ranges. Litening 5 allows the operation of all types of air-to-surface smart weaponry, such as laser-guided, GPS-guided and EO/IR imaging-guided munition. Litening pods have logged over 2 million flight hours, with more than two-thirds in contingency operations worldwide.



With the RecceLite ISR system, the light-attack aircraft will be able to perform target search, using advanced AI, ATR (Automatic Target Recognition) at the interpretation ground station, and other smart algorithms for efficient detection, tracking, and sensor-to-shooter closure. Using its advanced ISR, image processing, and artificial intelligence, the system achieves optimal data-exploitation at the ground station, of intelligence data relayed in real-time and mission execution in near-real-time. RecceLite has been delivered to 13 customers world-wide and integrated onto various aircraft, including the F-16, F-18, Jaguar, AMX, Tornado, Typhoon, Gripen, Heron TP, Reaper and others. It is used by air forces in Europe, the Far East and South America.



Guy Oren, VP, Head of RAFAEL's Electro-optical systems directorate: "This new cooperation with Leonardo opens new markets to integrate our advanced systems to additional light, cost-effective platforms, based on our vast experience and integration legacy in all domains."



Emanuele Merlo, Leonardo's Aircraft Division SVP Trainers: "We see a growing number of nations that have requirements for trainers that are also able to perform close-air support missions, and the addition of RAFAEL's globally combat-proven 5th gen. targeting and ISR pods is a significant, force-multiplying enhancement to our platform."



