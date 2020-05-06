NSPA Offers Strategic Aeromedical Evacuation Services to NATO Nations and Partners

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued May 06, 2020)

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) offers Strategic Aeromedical Evacuation Services (STRAT AE) to NATO nations, partners and other NATO bodies or nations in support to Allied operations. This is a proactive response to the needs of Allies and partner nations during this difficult time.



The STRAT AE is a call off contract, designed for the transport of stable patients under medical supervision by fixed wing aircraft from theatre of active operations or overseas areas of day-to-day operations to home country or to a safe place where appropriate medical care is available. Upon a nation’s request, NSPA can provide suitable options within a week.



Established under the Operational Logistics Support Partnership (OLSP) in 2015, this call off contract has expanded its scope to include strategic aeromedical evacuation for paediatric patients, infectious disease patients and repatriation of mortal remains.



In the current COVID-19 context, several nations have shown interest in this new capability.





The Operational Logistics Support Partnership (OLSP), integrated under the Support to Operations Directorate, is the NSPA’s multinational and multifunctional support partnership that offers fast track access to a wide range of contracted support to military operations, missions and exercises worldwide. Established in 2009, the OLSP is designed to leverage capabilities and expertise that NSPA provides in order to meet member nation’s support requirements. Currently, the OLSP has 25 member nations benefiting from OLSP’s support and services.



