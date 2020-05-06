Assessing the Industrial Base Implications of the Army's Future Vertical Lift Plans

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued May 06, 2020)

As the Future Vertical Lift programs down select to a smaller pool of competitors, understanding the industrial base implications of the Army’s FVL plans is crucial.This report presents a detailed analysis of the industrial base implications of the Army’s approach to vertical lift modernization. It examines the Army’s addressable market for vertical lift, looks at opportunities and challenges in restructuring and optimizing the industrial base, what Middle Tier Acquisition and Modular Open Systems Architecture approaches might mean for key industry dynamics, and how incentive structures can be aligned for success.This material is based upon work supported by the U.S. Army under contract #GS10F0095R. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the U.S. Army.-ends-