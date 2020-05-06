Boeing Awarded $112m to Provide Australia and U.S. Navy with Early IRST II EO Units

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 06, 2020)

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. --- The U.S. Navy, on behalf of itself and Australia, awarded Boeing of St. Louis, Mo., a $112.0 million modification (#P00001) to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-19-C-0019) to exercise options for procurement Infrared Search and Track Block II systems for use on board F/A-18 Super Hornet.



Under the terms of the contract modification, 16 IRST II low rate initial production (LRIP) IV units will be procured; 12 will go into service on board Australian F/A-18s, while four will be used on board U.S. Navy aircraft.



The IRST Block II is the next generation electro-optical search and track system for use on board F/A-18 series aircraft, including EA-18s. In operational use, the IRST Block II's electro-optical equipment is integrated within a pod-type external fuel tank that is mounted in the F/A-18's center position.



IRST Block II sensing duties are provided by an E/O assembly developed by Lockheed Martin, called the IRST21. Boeing is therefore acing in a system integrator role within the scope of this contract modification and not in a system manufacturer role. Lockheed Martin IRST21 sensing technology has also been developed into a next-generation IRST pod for the F-15 fighter, dubbed the Legion Pod.



Work performed under this contract modification will be performed in Orlando, Fla. (73%) and St. Louis, Mo. (27%), and is expected to be complete by June 2023.



The Navy is obligating $28.0 million in Fiscal Year 2020 Aircraft Procurement (Navy), while Australia is obligating $84.0 million at the time of the award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command located at Patuxent River, Md., is acting as the contracting activity for this award.



