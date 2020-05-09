LONDON --- The UK parliament has questioned the United States on a threat to cancel long-planned deployments of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) to the country following the government's decision to open-up the national 5G network to Chinese development.
The Chair of the Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood, sent a letter to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on 6 May in which he asked for clarification on recent reports that Republican senators in the US were moving to ban new deployments of military aircraft to countries with at-risk vendors in their 5G and 6G networks.
"If passed, this would preclude the long-planned US Air Force [USAF] deployment of F-35s at Royal Air Force [RAF] Lakenheath, and could also bring into question the plans for HMS Queen Elizabeth to carry US Marine Corps [USMC] F-35s," the letter said, adding, "I am sure you agree with me that even the airing of such disagreements between us and our closest security ally is unhelpful in a time when global stability is at the lowest it has been for a generation. I should therefore be grateful if you could clarify what the [US] government is doing to ensure that this initiative is not pursued further." (end of excerpt)
