Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 08, 2020)

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $25,610,000 firm-fixed-price contract for three Aerosonde Mk4.7 systems, initial spare parts, logistics support, new equipment training and two field service representatives.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Nigeria, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021.



Fiscal 2019 overseas contingency operations, defense funds in the amount of $25,610,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0025).



(ends)





(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 08, 2020)

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $20,780,000 firm-fixed-price contract for two Aerosonde Mk4.7 systems, initial spare parts, new equipment training, logistics support and a field representative.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Uganda, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022.



Fiscal 2020 peacekeeping operations and overseas contingency operation funds in the amount of $20,780,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0014).



-ends-




