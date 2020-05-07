Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 07, 2020)

MD Helicopters Inc., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $35,823,838 modification (P00032) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0038 for logistics support for the Afghanistan Air Force MD-530F aircraft fleet.



Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona; and Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020.



Fiscal 2020 Afghanistan Security Forces funds (Army) in the amount of $35,823,838 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



