Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 08, 2020)

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $20,720,170 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-6322 for engineering and technical services for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) and Unmanned Surface Vehicle program.



Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (70%) and Slidell, Louisiana (30%).



The UISS will allow the Littoral Combat Ship to perform its mine countermeasure sweep mission and targets acoustic, magnetic and magnetic/acoustic combination mine types.



The UISS program will satisfy the Navy's need for a rapid, wide-area coverage mine clearance capability which are required to neutralize magnetic/acoustic influence mines.



The UISS also seeks to provide a high-area coverage rate in a small, lightweight package with minimal impact on the host platform.



Work is expected to be complete by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,193,864 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



