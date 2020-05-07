Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 07, 2020)

Raytheon Co., Largo, Florida, is awarded a $32,740,207 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed- fee, cost-only contract for Planar Array Antenna Assembly (PAAA) production requirements to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) program.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $237,882,026.



Work will be performed in Largo, Florida (58%); McKinney, Texas (32%); St. Petersburg, Florida (7%); and Andover, Massachusetts (3%).



The PAAA is a multi-face antenna assembly used in the shipboard AN/USG-2x CEC configuration.



The CEC program supports integrated fire control capability. CEC provides the means to network sensors, thereby significantly improving strike force air and missile defense capabilities by coordinating measurement data from strike force air search sensors on CEC-equipped units into a single, integrated real-time, composite track air picture.



CEC improves battle force effectiveness by improving overall situational awareness and by enabling longer range, cooperative, multiple, or layered engagement strategies.



This contract will include scope for performance and delivery of PAAA production units, PAAA spare parts and engineering services with option quantities in support of both Foreign Military Sales and Navy requirements.



Work is expected to be complete by June 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2025.



Fiscal 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds; and 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,996,107 will be obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $5,182,158 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5203).



-ends-



