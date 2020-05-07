Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 07, 2020)

The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a $128,481,291 contract modification (P00542/P00051) to previously awarded HQ0147-12-C-0004/19-C-0004 on the Ground-based Midcourse Defense development and sustainment contract.



The value of this contract, including options, is increased from $11,208,915,599 to $11,337,396,890.



The definitized scope of work requires continued support to Ground-based Midcourse Defense by manufacturing C2 boost vehicles, booster spare parts and associated avionics to maintain fleet and flight test programs.



The period of performance is from Jan. 31, 2018, to Sept., 30, 2022.



This acquisition was executed on a sole-source basis. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $52,890,819 have been obligated.



To definitize the contract action, fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $65,070,681 were obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



