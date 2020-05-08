Hungary – Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 08, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Hungary of sixty (60) AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAM­ER missiles, and two (2) spare AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAM-ER guidance sections and related equipment for an estimated cost of $230 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Hungary has requested to buy sixty (60) AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAM­ER missiles, and two (2) spare AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAM-ER guidance sections. Also included are four (4) AMRAAM-ER training missiles (CATM-120C); missile containers; spare and repair parts; cryptographic and communication security devices; precision navigation equipment; software, site surveys; weapons system equipment and computer software support; publications and technical documentation; common munitions and test equipment; repair and return services and equipment; personnel training and training equipment; integration support and test equipment; and U.S. Government and contractor, engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated cost is $230 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key allies in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S forces and increase security.



This proposed sale improves Hungary's defense capability to deter regional threats and strengthen its homeland defense. The sale is in support of Hungary's acquisition of the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense system and would provide a full range of protection from imminent hostile cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, rotary wing and fixed wing threats. This sale will contribute to Hungary's interoperability with the United States and other allies. Hungary should not have any difficulties absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor and integrator will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government and contractor representatives to Hungary.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



