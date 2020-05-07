United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 07, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the UAE of Excess Defense Articles (EDA) of up to four thousand five hundred sixty-nine (4,569) MRAP vehicles for an estimated cost of $556 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.The Government of the United Arab Emirates has requested the sale of Excess Defense Articles (EDA) of up to four thousand five hundred sixty-nine (4,569) MRAP vehicles consisting of a mix of MaxxPro Long Wheel Base (LWB), MaxxPro Recovery Vehicle (MRV), MaxxPro LWB chassis, MaxxPro Dash, MaxxPro Bases Capsule, MaxxPro MEAP Capsules, MaxxPro Plus, Caiman Multi-Terrain Vehicles without armor, Caiman Base, Caiman Plus, Caiman Capsule, and MRAP All-Terrain Vehicles (MATV), logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total program cost is $556 million.The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The UAE has been, and continues to be, a vital U.S. partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key allies in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.The UAE intends to utilize the MRAP vehicles to increase force protection, to conduct humanitarian assistance operations, and to protect critical infrastructure. Additionally, these MRAPs will enhance the UAE's burden sharing capacity and defensive capabilities. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not affect the basic military balance in the region.These vehicles will be coming from U.S. Army stocks as EDA; the required EDA Congressional Notifications were made August 6, 2014. There are no known offset agreements proposed in conjunction with this proposed sale.Implementation of this sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the UAE.There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.-ends-