Egypt – AH-64E Refurbished Apache Attack Helicopters and Related Equipment and Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 07, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt to refurbish forty-three (43) AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for an estimated cost of $2.3 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Egypt has requested to buy equipment to refurbish forty-three (43) AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. This includes:

-- eighty-eight (88) T700-GE-701D engines (86 remanufactured, 2 spares);

-- forty-seven (47) AN/ASQ-170 Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation Sight/AN/AAR-11 Modernized Pilot Night Vision Sensors (MTADS/PNVS) (43 remanufactured, 2 new, 2 spares);

-- forty-five (45) AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS) (43 new, 2 spares), and

-- ninety-two (92) Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation Systems (EGI) (86 new, 6 spares).



Also included are AN/AVR-2B Laser Detecting Sets, AN/APX-119 transponders, Identify Friend or Foe (IFF), AN/APN-209 radar altimeters, AN/ARN-149 Automatic Direction Finders, UHF/VHF radio, tactical AN/ARC-201E radio, APR-39 Radar Warning Sets, Improved Data Modems IDM-401, Enhanced Image Intensifiers EI2, Hellfire launchers M299, 2.75 inch 19 tube rocket launchers, M230 automatic guns, M230 spare gun barrels, MT06 initiators, cartridge actuated JAU-59, training devices, helmets, simulators, generators, transportation, wheeled vehicles and organization equipment, spare and repair parts, support equipment, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support.



The estimated total cost is $2.3 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East.



Egypt intends to use these refurbished AH-64 helicopters to modernize its armed forces to address the shared U.S.-Egyptian interest in countering terrorist activities emanating from the Sinai Peninsula, which threaten Egyptian and Israeli security and undermine regional stability. This sale will contribute to Egypt's military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between Egypt, the U.S., and other allies. Egypt will have no difficulty sustaining these refurbished aircraft.



The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors involved in this program are the Boeing Company, Meza, AZ, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orlando, FL. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Egypt.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



