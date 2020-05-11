Raytheon Technologies Commences Private Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Notes of Goodrich Corporation, Raytheon Company and Rockwell Collins Inc.

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued May 11, 2020)

WALTHAM, Mass. --- Raytheon Technologies announced today that it is commencing private exchange offers (the "Exchange Offers") and related consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations") with respect to the outstanding notes of Goodrich Corporation, Raytheon Company and Rockwell Collins Inc. listed in the table below (the "Goodrich Notes," the "Raytheon Notes," and the "Rockwell Notes," respectively, and collectively, the "Subsidiary Notes").Pursuant to the Exchange Offers, RTX is offering to issue, in a private offering to eligible noteholders, and for the consideration set forth in the table below, new notes (the "RTX Notes") in exchange for any and all (to the extent held by eligible holders) of the approximately $9.2 billion aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Subsidiary Notes.In addition, pursuant to the Consent Solicitations, RTX is soliciting consents from the eligible noteholders to amend the Subsidiary Notes and related indentures under which they were issued (as supplemented, the "Subsidiary Indentures").-ends-