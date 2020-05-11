GKN Aerospace and Boeing Extend Partnership on Significant Military Aircraft Contracts

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued May 11, 2020)

GKN Aerospace has announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Boeing to solidify a continued working partnership until 2023.



The agreement covers the production of structural components and assemblies for:

-- F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

-- F-15E Strike Eagle

-- C-17 Globemaster III.



GKN Aerospace has been a sole-source supplier for items such as external surfaces, internal structures, wing trailing and leading edges for these Boeing aircraft since 2001.



Krisstie Kondrotis, President - Defense Business, GKN Aerospace said: “This contract not only solidifies a continued partnership with Boeing, but is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our GKN Aerospace employees. We will strive to meet our commitments under this agreement and align on future opportunities utilizing GKN Aerospace capabilities and advanced technology improvements.”



-ends-



