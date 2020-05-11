Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 11, 2020)

Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems Inc., Dulles, Virginia, was awarded a $200,218,380 modification (P00009) to contract W909MY-18-D-0014 to develop, integrate and produce and deliver Husky Mounted Detection System kits, spare parts, maintenance and training.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 15, 2022.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



