StandardAero Awarded $237 Million Multi-Year U.S. Air Force J85 Engine MRO Contract to Support T-38 Trainer Jet Aircraft

(Source: StandardAero; issued May 11, 2020)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. --- The United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded StandardAero a $237 million multi-year contract to provide engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for General Electric J85 turbojet engines powering the USAF fleet of T-38 trainer aircraft.



The multi-year contract will continue into 2028 and all work will be performed at StandardAero’s San Antonio facility, located at Port San Antonio. At program maturity, up to 100 new jobs will be required to support the program.



Under the new contract, StandardAero will provide the same high quality service experience the USAF has received through other multi-year contracts including support for the USAF MRO requirements for Rolls-Royce T56 engines that power C-130 aircraft as well as General Electric F110 MRO engine support which power international F-15 and F-16 aircraft. All of these programs are performed at the company’s San Antonio facility, where StandardAero also serves at the exclusive engine MRO partner for Rolls-Royce RB211-535 engines that power Boeing 757 aircraft, which are commercially operated.



“We are thrilled to continue expanding our successful partnership supporting USAF aircraft engine MRO and the J85 program is a very strategic and logical addition to our portfolio services,” said Scott Starrett, President of StandardAero’s Military division. “Our employees take great pride in helping our nation’s airmen achieve the highest level of operational readiness and mission success.”





StandardAero is one of the world's largest independent providers of services including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering services, interior completions and paint applications. StandardAero is owned by The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm.



