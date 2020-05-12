National Security Strategy of the Republic of Poland

(Source: Polish National Security Bureau; issued May 12, 2020)

The National Security Strategy of the Republic of Poland was approved on 12 May 2020 by the President of the Republic of Poland upon request of the President of the Council of Ministers.The National Security Strategy of the Republic of Poland is a basic state document regarding security and defence. The draft strategy, based on BBN's recommendations, was prepared by an inter-ministerial team.Following the approval of the draft by the Council of Ministers, the strategy was approved by the president.The contemporary security environment is increasingly complex and uncertain. Political, military, economic and social interactions are increasing on the national, regional and global scale. This exerts a powerful impact both on the strategy as well as on the main directions of the transformation of the national security system.The development and implementation of the present National Security Strategy of the Republic of Poland stems from the need to render the state capable of counteracting threats and living up to the challenges resulting from the evolving security situation faced by Poland.It also aims at using the opportunities for improving the security of the state and its citizens, ensuring its further development and boosting the Republic of Poland’s position in the international arena.The strategy offers a comprehensive vision of shaping the national security of the Republic of Poland in all its dimensions. It comprises the subject-oriented aspect (the internal dimension of national security as well as the international environment – bilateral relations, regional cooperation on a global scale and cooperation within international organisations) and the object-oriented one (it encompasses all dimensions regarding the functioning of the national security system).National interests and the strategic objectives within the domain of national security have been formulated in line with the national values as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Poland.The provisions of this document should be further extended and reflected in national strategic documents pertaining to national security and development of Poland. The National Security Strategy of the Republic of Poland takes into account the context of Poland’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union.-ends-