B-1s Integrate with Allies and Partners During Bomber Task Force Mission

(Source: Air Force Global Strike Command; issued May 11, 2020)





A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, enabled the B-1 to make the trip from Ellsworth Air Force Base and back without stopping.



The flight included integration and interoperability training with Danish F-16s overflying Bornholm Island, Denmark, and Polish F-16s and MiG-29s joining to overfly Warsaw, Poland, in addition to overflight of Latvia and Lithuania.

Polish EUROPEAN AREA OF OPERATIONS --- A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, conducted a second long-range strategic Bomber Task Force mission to the European area of operations, May 11, 2020.A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, enabled the B-1 to make the trip from Ellsworth Air Force Base and back without stopping.The flight included integration and interoperability training with Danish F-16s overflying Bornholm Island, Denmark, and Polish F-16s and MiG-29s joining to overfly Warsaw, Poland, in addition to overflight of Latvia and Lithuania.

USSTRATCOM Conducts Long-Range Strategic Bomber Mission

(Source: Air Force Global Strike Command; issued May 11, 2020)

OFFUTT AFB, Neb. --- U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) demonstrated the readiness and global reach of its long-range strategic bombers during a mission spanning the U.S. European Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command geographic areas of responsibility, May 7.



USSTRATCOM coordinated this mission with combatant commands and components across multiple geographic areas to exercise theater communications with strategic assets.



The coordinated event was conducted by two B-2 Spirit bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., two B-52H Stratofortresses from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., and two B-52-Hs from Barksdale Air Force Base, La.



This dynamic employment of USSTRATCOM’s long-range bombers and supporting aircraft showcased the United States’ ability to conduct synchronized strategic deterrence anywhere in the world with a ready, lethal force. Despite the continued outbreak of COVID-19, we are committed to our mission in all domains (air, sea, land, space, cyber), and to the readiness of our allies and partners.



Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.



USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting.



-ends-



