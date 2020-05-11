The "ARMY-2020" Forum Will Consider Advanced Information Technologies in The Field of Hydrometeorological Support

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 11, 2020)

The round table "Advanced methods of processing and presenting (visualizing) hydrometeorological and geophysical information" will be held as part of the scientific and business program of the international military-technical forum "ARMY-2020" at the "Patriot" Convention and exhibition center.



The participants of the discussion will consider advanced information technologies in hydrometeorological support and determine the effectiveness and possibility of implementing promising methods in existing and developing systems and complexes for hydrometeorological purposes.



It is expected that the discussion will develop priority areas for the development of technologies for processing and visualizing hydrometeorological and geophysical information in the interests of the Russian Armed Forces.



The event is organized by the National Centre for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation.



For reference:



Events of the scientific and business program of the international military-technical forum "ARMY-2020" will be held in the period from 24 to 28 August 2020 on the basis of the leading exhibition site of the Russian Defence Ministry in the "Patriot" Convention and exhibition center, as well as in the mode of direct video conferencing with leading scientific and technical sites in various regions of the country with geography from St. Petersburg to Khabarovsk.



The forum's scientific and business program includes a wide range of events aimed at discussing and resolving the most pressing issues of innovative development of the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as other key issues.



More detailed information about the events of the scientific and business program of the international military-technical forum "ARMY-2020" is available in the thematic section of the official website of the Ministry of Defence of Russia, as well as on the forum's information resource "Rusarmexpo.ru".



The official representative of the forum organizer is the Main Department of research and technological support of advanced technologies (innovative research) Russian Defence Ministry



-ends-



