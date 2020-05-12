SAF Suspends Exercise Wallaby in 2020 Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued May 12, 2020)

Inaugurated in 1990, Exercise Wallaby is the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) largest overseas exercise and held at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA) in Queensland, Australia.



The Ministry of Defence appreciates the strong support of the Australian Government, the Australian Department of Defence, Australian Defence Force and the local communities of Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire for the SAF training there over the years.



Given the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the SAF has suspended all large-scale overseas exercises, including Exercise Wallaby this year. When conditions improve, Singapore may continue with smaller-scale training activities in Australia, in full compliance with their safety requirements to prevent the spread of disease.



Our bilateral defence ties with Australia continue to be strong. The joint development of training areas and advanced training facilities in Central and North Queensland will deepen defence cooperation and benefit both armed forces and defence establishments for many years to come. We look forward to future editions of Exercise Wallaby.



