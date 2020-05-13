BAE Systems Selects Kongsberg’s MCT-30 Turret for U.S. Marine Corps ACV Program

(Source: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace; issued May 13, 2020)

A Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle fitted with Kongsberg’s MCT-30 turret. Kongsberg will deliver up to 150 MCTs in a phased program as part of this contract, with delivery of test equipment to begin in early 2021. (KDA photo)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS has been selected by BAE Systems, Inc. to design and manufacture the remote Medium Caliber Turret (MCT) for the United States Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) -30 program.



Kongsberg will deliver up to 150 MCTs in a phased program as part of this contract. Test article delivery will commence early 2021 followed by production phases.



The Kongsberg MCT-30 is the first remotely operated 30mm turret to be qualified and fielded in the United States. The system provides highly accurate firepower for wheeled or tracked combat vehicles. It is remotely controlled and operated from a protected position inside the vehicle compartment for optimized crew safety.



The MCT-30 leverages a link-less medium caliber cannon providing lethality, extremely high reliability and multi-user functions to the Marine Corps ACV and other platforms.



“The ACV-30 with Kongsberg’s MCT-30 turret signifies a powerful lethality capability for the Marine Corps, representative of a new era in U.S. amphibious operations,” said Pål E Bratlie, Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.



The U.S. Army, in 2015, chose Kongsberg’s MCT-30 to increase the lethality of the Stryker Brigade in Europe. The system has been fielded and operated with the Army as part of the European Deterrence Initiative since 2018.



It is the primary armament and fire control system for the Infantry Carrier Vehicle – Dragoon (ICV-D) Strykers. All MCT-30s, and any remote weapon stations, bound for U.S. customers are manufactured in the Kongsberg Johnstown, PA facility leveraging a U.S. supply base located in over 30 states.





Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group that supplies high-tech systems and solutions to customers in the maritime, oil & gas, defence and aerospace industries. Kongsberg has almost 11,000 employees in 40 countries.



