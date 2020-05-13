Australian Companies Awarded Subcontract for Design of Critical Subsystems on Future Submarines

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 13, 2020)

Two Australian companies have signed subcontracts for the design of key subsystems in the [Government’s] Attack-class submarines program.



Safran Electronics subcontracted Adelaide-based Acacia Systems and Western-Sydney based Thomas Global Systems for the design of the Optronics Search and Attack, Navigation Radar and Navigation Data Distribution systems.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the [Government] is committed to maximising Australian Industry Content.



“I am proud of this Government’s commitment to build 12 Attack class submarines here in Australia, with Australian steel, by Australian workers,” Minister Reynolds said.



The signing of these most recent subcontracts is a positive next step in growing Australian industry involvement in the program as we transition towards detailed design and the construction of the fleet.



“We remain firmly committed to maximising local industry involvement in this nationally significant program which will deliver a regionally superior capability for our Navy.”



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP said the subcontracts allowed Safran to leverage the expertise of these local companies, demonstrating the important contribution of Australian businesses to Defence capability.



“These contracts are building Australian industry capability while also involving Australian industries and their workers in the delivery of the Attack class submarine,” Minister Price said.



“Our $50 billion investment in this program will create 2,800 Australian jobs and ensure small businesses play an essential role in this program for decades to come.”



Under the subcontracts, Acacia Systems will deliver prototypes and interface simulators, enabling Lockheed Martin Australia to conduct test activities and validate the integrated performance of the combat system in its Adelaide-based Combat System Architecture Laboratory.



Thomas Global Systems will carry out the design of processing hardware for the optronics masts, navigation radar and navigation data distribution systems.



