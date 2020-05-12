Publication of the Conclusions of the Covid-19 Contamination Investigations in the Carrier Air Group

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued May 12, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The French Armed Forces Ministry reported that, at the height of the infection, 73% of the crew of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle was infected by the Covid-19 virus, and that 1,288 crew members were declared sick. All have now recovered. (FR MoD photo)