Boeing Sees Zero Orders Again in April, MAX Cancellations Mount (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 12, 2020)

By David Shepardson, Ankit Ajmera

Boeing has lost more than 500 orders this year as aviation’s coronavirus crisis deepens



Customers canceled orders for 108 Boeing 737 MAXs last month. And Boeing removed a further 99 MAX orders that had previously been booked from the official backlog. https://t.co/OtCxt4tWPG — Dominic Gates (@dominicgates) May 12, 2020

The Boeing Co. recorded zero orders in April for the second time this year, and customers canceled another 108 orders for its grounded 737 MAX plane compounding its worst start to a year since 1962.The company said on Tuesday it delivered just six planes last month, bringing the total to 56 for the first four months of 2020, down 67% from a year earlier, as it battles the biggest crisis in its history.The global aviation sector has been among the worst hit as lockdowns enforced worldwide to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus have decimated demand for air travel and forced airlines to hold back from taking delivery due to a severe cash crunch.For Boeing, which delivered four 787 Dreamliners, one wide-body 777 jet and an older version of the 737 MAX in April, the outbreak worsened a crisis following the second of two fatal crashes that led to the grounding of the 737 MAX last year.Boeing had its worst year for orders in decades in 2019, leading to the first halt in 737 production in 20 years in January and the departure of Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg in December last year. (end of excerpt)-ends-