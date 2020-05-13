Safran Awards Subcontracts to Australian Companies for Design of Critical Subsystems on Australia’s Future Submarines

BOTANY, Australia --- Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia Pty Ltd has recently signed subcontracts with two Australian companies as a part of its commitment to Australian industry capability.



Acacia Research and Thomas Global Systems will design aspects of critical subsystems for Australia's Future Submarine Program. In 2019, Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia was contracted by Lockheed Martin Australia Pty Ltd, the Future Submarine combat system integrator, to design the search and attack optronic masts, navigation radar and navigation data distribution of the Attack Class Submarines.



Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia's CEO, Alexis de Pelleport, said "The subcontracts with Acacia Research and Thomas Global Systems will allow us to achieve our shared objective of actively transferring the design of key submarine technology to Australia and supporting local employment. The contracts represent Safran's confidence in Australian companies to further develop Australia's sovereign capabilities. They leverage expertise from two companies that have been supporting the Australian Defence Force for many years".



The contract scope will see Acacia Research deliver prototypes and interface simulators, enabling Lockheed Martin Australia to conduct test activities and validate the integrated performance of the combat system in its Adelaide-based Combat System Architecture Laboratory (CSAL). Thomas Global will carry out the design of processing hardware for the optronics masts, navigation radar and navigation data distribution systems.



Ted Huber, Acacia Research Chairman and Founder said of the contract, "Acacia has been involved in developing advanced submarine tactical systems and applications for more than two decades. We have supported the Oberon and Collins Class submarines over many years and we look forward to applying this expertise to deliver world class capability for the Attack Class".



Thomas Global Systems, CEO Angus Hutchinson said, "We are delighted to be selected by Safran as a key contributor to this important program and look forward to working together during the design phase of the project. Design work is a critical element in the creation of sovereign capability for Australia's Future Submarine Program and we appreciate Safran's commitment to working with competitive Australian companies. This contract shows Safran is willing to work towards true sovereignty for our local defence industry. We look forward to further developing our relationship with Safran on this and other programs."





Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia has complete access to Safran's OEM knowledge and global network to locally support its customers. Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense based in Botany, Australia.



Supporting the Australian Defence Force since 1992, Acacia Systems is a leading Australian defence software and systems engineering company, engaged primarily in developing advanced mission management systems and tactical support applications. The company maintains significant depth of skills in the areas of data fusion, tracking, sensor performance, data analysis and environmental mathematical modelling.



Thomas Global Systems is a leader in the design, production and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for aerospace and defence applications. Since 1956, the Company has gained recognition for trusted innovation. Thomas Global delivers expertise in specialist defence mission systems, avionics and armored vehicle electronics. The Company was part of the original build of the Collins class submarines and continues to be involved in their sustainment. The Company's facilities are located in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California.



