IDF to Shutter F-16 Fighter Jet Squadron, Making Room for New Aircraft (excerpt)

(Source: Times of Israel; posted May 13, 2020)

By Judah Ari Gross

year to streamline the air force and free up funds for more advanced aircraft as part of its Momentum Plan.Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin decided Tuesday to close the 117th First Jet Squadron, which flies F-16 jets out of northern Israel’s Ramat David airbase. It will be closed in October, the military said.“Under the multi-year ‘Momentum’ Plan, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi made a series of decisions geared toward internal efficiencies and cutting back old systems, alongside the acquiring and development of new systems. As part of these decisions, the chief of staff decided to close a fighter jet squadron,” the IDF said in a statement Wednesday.In February, with the release of details of the plan, the military first announced that it would be closing two air force squadrons, as well as an armored brigade. (end of excerpt)-ends-