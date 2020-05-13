Lurssen and German Naval Yards to Merge, TKMS Left Out

Exclusive: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in Talks to Form Warship Champion – Source

By Christoph Steitz, Tom Käckenhoff, Sabine Siebold

FRANKFURT --- Thyssenkrupp is exploring several strategic options for its warship unit, ranging from combining it with Italy’s Fincantieri to creating a national champion with German peers, a person familiar with the matter said.The talks are aimed at creating economies of scale for the division, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), which builds submarines and surface ships and operates in a highly fragmented sector driven by political decisions, the source said.As part of the deliberations, the steel-to-car parts conglomerate is in talks with shipbuilder Fincantieri about a 50-50 joint venture to create a European champion with combined sales of 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion), the person said.Under that scenario Fincantieri, which also builds cruise ships and is majority-owned by the Italian government, would bring in its defense activities, which the source said accounted for 1.6 billion euros of sales last year.Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.Fincantieri declined to comment on concrete talks. A spokesman added: “The consolidation of the European defense industry remains desirable and the long-standing cooperation with Germany’s naval industry to build submarines represents a concrete opportunity to talk about future scenarios of consolidation.” (end of excerpt)-ends-