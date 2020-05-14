Persistent IED Threat Drives Demand for Advanced Jamming Systems

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 14, 2020)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- As the world-wide, improvised explosive device (IED) threat is far from over, and U.S. military personnel are still vulnerable to such attacks, the steady production and support of many variants of Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) jammers will continue.



Currently, multiple contractors are producing numerous versions of the jammers tailored to specific and sometimes limited applications. For the most part, however, JCREW jammers will be produced through the forecast period to meet the demand for vehicle and dismounted soldier protection.



In March 2019, Northrop Grumman received a $245 million modification to previously awarded contract for the JCREW Increment 1 Block 1 (I1B1) systems full-rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office.



A Foreign Military Sales component included funding from the government of Australia in the amount of $2.1 million. Work is expected to be completed by January 2021.



A report of the JCREW program is available from Forecast International.



-ends-



