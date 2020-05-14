Coronavirus Banishes Planes to the Desert

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued May 14, 2020)

16,000 airliners are parked.



100% of the A380 fleet is parked.



It must be disruptive to the point of nuts to the entire transport business... pic.twitter.com/hXWZmCLthV — Tech Deals

About 17,000 aircraft or more than 60% of all planes are currently grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some have turned the scarcity of parking spaces for jets into a brisk business.On any given day, most of the wide-body jets — those with twin passenger aisles — that take off from Germany's Frankfurt airport, head for the top main long-haul routes of Dubai, New York and Shanghai.Since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, however, Lufthansa's giant Airbus A380 planes are making one-way trips to a rather odd destination. On Wednesday morning, flight LH9924, which was not listed on any timetable, was the latest to make the voyage to a location not even the most seasoned travel expert knows about: Teruel.The city of 35,000 inhabitants is located in Aragonia province in eastern Spain, about half way between Madrid and Valencia. Besides its old town's architecture being a UNESCO world heritage site, hardly any tourists ever visit, especially during the coronavirus lockdown.