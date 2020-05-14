Rostec Hands Over the First Ansat Helicopter to EMERCOM of Russia

(Source: Russian Helicopters JSC; issued May 14, 2020)

The first Ansat helicopter has been handed over to the Fund supporting the development of Russian state authorities for civil defense. It will be operated by the North-Western Aviation and Rescue Center of EMERCOM of Russia, located on Kasimovo Airfield. (RUS Helos photo)

MOSCOW --- Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec State Corporation) supplied the first Ansat helicopter for EMERCOM of Russia.



The rotorcraft was handed over to the Fund supporting the development of state authorities in civil defense, emergencies and elimination of consequences of natural disasters (the Fund). The helicopter has already been handed over to the North-Western Aviation and Rescue Center of EMERCOM of Russia, and is located on Kasimovo Airfield.



Kazan Helicopters and the Fund signed the contract for supply in March 2019. Ansat was handed over to the customer in a universal version; the cabin has places for installing a medical module, and there are seven passenger seats. In the North-Western Aviation and Rescue Center of EMERCOM of Russia, Ansat will be used for transporting staff, cargo and equipment in the cabin or on an external sling, and to tackle special tasks.



Currently, the helicopter is in pilot operation in the Center. During drills, pilots train to perform landing in various ways, piloting at low and extremely low altitudes, and master a new flying technique in various flight modes.



"Ansat is supplied to EMERCOM of Russia for the first time, and we are convinced that the agency specialists will appreciate it. The use of Ansat helicopters for air medical services has shown that their light weight, maneuverability, and agility, as well as a high degree of readiness for take-off, allow addressing a wide variety of tasks, including those in an urban environment. Due to cooperation of Rostec holding companies, the rotorcraft is constantly being improved, and new capabilities are being added: certificates for the emergency floatation system, and for installation of a complex for transporting newborn babies have recently been received, and other modules for Ansat have been designed," said Yuri Pustovgarov, Managing Director of Kazan Helicopters.



As part of a program to develop air medical services, about 30 helicopters have been supplied to customers, and they are being used for transporting patients from hard-to-reach areas to medical facilities. Ansat helicopters save people in the Moscow Region, the Volgograd Region, the Kurgan Region, the Kirov Region, the Kostroma Region, the Tver Region, the Pskov Region, the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Chelyabinsk Region, the Astrakhan Region, in the Republic of Tatarstan, etc. The number of regions where the helicopters are being used is constantly increasing.



In late 2019, two Mi-8MTV-1 helicopters made by Kazan Helicopters were also handed over to EMERCOM of Russia. Under the contract with the Fund, one of the helicopters is equipped with an external sling, which allows transporting large cargo weighing up to four tonnes. The second Mi-8MTV-1 helicopter is to be handed over to the Zhukovsky Aviation and Rescue Center.



Multipurpose Mi-8MTV-1 helicopter can be used for rescue operations, medical evacuation, search for people who have suffered disasters, firefighting, reconnaissance and monitoring of terrain, and air transportation.





