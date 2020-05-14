Ford Commences Second Round of Carrier Qualifications

(Source: US Navy; issued May 14, 2020)

An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye prepares to land on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations on May 10, 2020. Ford is carrying out carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean. (US Navy photo)

ATLANTIC OCEAN --- USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the only carrier qualification (CQ) asset regularly available on the East Coast this year, commenced its second round of CQs for Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) pilots May 10, with a healthy and mission-focused crew.



Ford, operating at-sea at the same time as four other U.S. aircraft carriers, is conducting its fourth independent steaming event (ISE) since commencing an 18-month Post Delivery Test and Trials (PDT&T) phase of operations in November 2019.



While underway Ford will conduct FRS CQ with pilots from Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117 and VAW-120, and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106.



“Our crew is tough and has adapted quickly to the acute changes we’ve made to our operating procedures and day-to-day life onboard," said Commanding Officer Capt. J.J Cummings. "Their resiliency, their grit allows us to get underway and accomplish the mission,”



“Getting underway knowing that our crew will be generating readiness for the fleet, along with the four other carriers at sea, is extremely rewarding," Cummings said. "We are also proud that several of these aviators who carrier qualify on our ship will be heading over the horizon soon to join deployed carriers throughout the world.”



The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 are set to mark a milestone while aboard Ford as they complete CQ requirements to transition from the E-2C Hawkeye to the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. VAW-117’s transition will take the Navy past the 50 percent point, making the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye the new baseline platform for the community.



“The E-2D is our latest and greatest aircraft that has a lot of good equipment and a really good radar that’s going to allow us to see our enemies at distances that we really haven’t seen before,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeremiah Caldwell, a pilot assigned to VAW-117. “The training process for us is about three years just to get to the fleet, so we are here aboard Ford training fleet aviators that are making the transition from the Charlie to the Delta.”



With two days of CQ complete, Ford has completed 237 catapult launches and 244 Advanced Arresting Gear landings, meeting all daily objectives.



Following Super Hornet FRS CQ, Ford will begin CQ for Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) student naval aviators and instructor pilots, continuing critical training to our aviators to execute fleet missions from and at sea.



VAW-117 Carrier Qualifies on Ford, Transitions to E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

(Source: US Navy; issued May 14, 2020)

ATLANTIC OCEAN --- The Navy’s newest and most technologically-advanced aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), contributed to another milestone for naval aviation during carrier qualifications (CQ) for the “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW-117) May 12.



Ten VAW-117 pilots successfully completed CQ with assistance from the “Greyhawks” of VAW-120 in the operation of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. VAW-117 completed 151 catapults and 158 traps over the course of three days. The completion of the CQ prepares VAW-117 for the finalization of their transition between aircraft.



Lt. Cmdr. Jeremiah Caldwell, from Loudoun County, Virginia, a pilot assigned to VAW-117, explained some of the differences between the E-2C Hawkeye and the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and how his squadron is making the transition between aircraft.



Lt. j.g. Nick Neighbors, from Johns Creek, Georgia, a junior pilot assigned to VAW-117, is one of the squadron’s newest pilots and said that he wanted to be a naval aviator since he was young and enjoys every aspect of his job.



“I got picked up for the E-2 community for my initial squadron,” said Neighbors. “As I go through the pipeline and learn more and more about the aircraft, it’s a great crew to be a part of with a good mission, and it’s something that I really enjoy doing.”



With the completion of their CQ, VAW-117 is one step closer to being a fully-designated E-2D Advance Hawkeye squadron.



Lt. Cmdr. Justin Porter, from Crowley, Texas, a Naval Flight Officer assigned to VAW-117, said the success of the mission is not just attributed to the pilots who completed the CQ, but also the Ford Sailors who work on the flight deck.



“We’ve been surprised at the overall efficiency of CQ on the Ford, and because of that we are able to get our CQ done faster and get back to the west coast to finish the next steps for our squadron,” said Porter. “This is a new ship, but the deck crew has been awesome getting us around the flight deck very efficiently.”



Ford is a first-in-class aircraft carrier and the first new carrier designed in more than 40 years. With more than 2,300 catapult launches and advanced arresting gear landings since commissioning, her tested and proven technology is delivering many improvements to the naval aviation enterprise.



VAW-117 will return to their home station, and begin training and integrating with their air wing for future missions and deployments. The squadron is on track to receive their “Safe for Flight” designation for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye in July.



