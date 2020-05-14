HMS Queen Elizabeth to Begin Sea Trials After At-Sea Quarantine

(Source: UK Forces Net; posted May 15, 2020)

Final approach to the flight deck of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elisabeth viewed from the flight deck of a Commando Wildcat helicopter. Note the glass displays providing a clear and contrasted view. (RN photo)





The 65,000-tonne warship left Portsmouth Naval Base at the end of April and spent time anchored off the UK coast.



The £3 billion vessel stopped in Stokes Bay, off Gosport, last week while it made final preparations and took on Flag Officer Sea Training (Fost) staff ahead of the deployment.



The ship set sail from the Solent on Friday morning.

Day 1 @FOST: Material and Safety Assessment. We had to demonstrate to our assessors that @HMSQNLZ is safe and ready to undertake Operational Sea Training.



Outcome? Passed.



Day 2: Training begins.#SATSAFE #OST20 #TrainHardFightEasy #CarrierStrike pic.twitter.com/BHGc5jJqVr — HMS Queen Elizabeth (@HMSQNLZ) May 13, 2020



The carrier's departure from her homeport was delayed while her 800-strong crew were tested for COVID-19.



Two members of the ship’s company tested positive and were removed before she set sail on 29 April.



It is understood that all personnel involved in flight tests with the F-35B Lightning jets on board the ship will be required to have completed a 14-day period of self-isolation.



A Royal Navy spokesman said: “She will undergo several weeks of training and assessment with the staff of Fost to ensure the UK can deliver on its commitment to have a Carrier Strike Group ready to deploy from the end of this year.”



(ends)



The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is to begin sea trials following a period of quarantine at sea.The 65,000-tonne warship left Portsmouth Naval Base at the end of April and spent time anchored off the UK coast.The £3 billion vessel stopped in Stokes Bay, off Gosport, last week while it made final preparations and took on Flag Officer Sea Training (Fost) staff ahead of the deployment.The ship set sail from the Solent on Friday morning.The carrier's departure from her homeport was delayed while her 800-strong crew were tested for COVID-19.Two members of the ship’s company tested positive and were removed before she set sail on 29 April.It is understood that all personnel involved in flight tests with the F-35B Lightning jets on board the ship will be required to have completed a 14-day period of self-isolation.A Royal Navy spokesman said: “She will undergo several weeks of training and assessment with the staff of Fost to ensure the UK can deliver on its commitment to have a Carrier Strike Group ready to deploy from the end of this year.”(ends)

Commando Wildcat Debuts on HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Source: Royal Navy; issued May 14, 2020)

The ‘flying eyes’ of the Royal Marines have touched down on Britain’s biggest warship – clearing them to join HMS Queen Elizabeth on front-line operations.



A nimble Commando Wildcat from 847 Naval Air Squadron landed repeatedly on the vast deck of the Portsmouth carrier in the Channel.



The multi-role helicopter with its three crew is typically found over land, performing tasks as varied as reconnaissance, close air support – directing air and artillery strikes on enemy forces – evacuating casualties, troop protection with its heavy machine-gun, and ferrying troops and equipment around.



But as the marines are the nation’s elite amphibious force, the Commando Helicopter Force Wildcats must be expected to operate seamlessly at sea (something the Army version of the Wildcat, also based at Yeovilton, cannot do).



Queen Elizabeth sailed from Portsmouth last week to begin the latest stage of her training in preparation for her maiden deployment leading a carrier task group next year. (The ship sailed from Portsmouth Naval Base on April 29, but stayed in Stokes Bay as two of her crew were tested positive for Covid-19—Ed.)



Pilots and a crewman from the Yeovilton-based squadron joined the carrier to ensure they remained qualified for operating at sea – requiring 24 safe landings by day and night (the latter with the aid of night vision goggles – and to ensure they’re ready for immediate operations if called upon.



They’d already performed a number of training ‘sorties’ in at the state-of-the-art simulators at their home base before heading out over the Channel to join the future flagship.



While landing a Wildcat safely on HMS Queen Elizabeth with a flight deck the size of three football pitches is considerably easier than on a much-smaller frigate or destroyer, there are other considerations to bear in mind for the crew.



“The massive flight deck of the Queen Elizabeth gives us lots of space to manoeuvre the aircraft,” explained Petty Officer Aircrewman Arron Tobin. “But it can also get very busy with lots of activity and so proves excellent training.



“We have made considerable gains in our knowledge and experience of operating at sea and it has been great to see everyone, engineers and aircrew alike, working together to achieve the qualification.”



Qualified Helicopter Instructor Lieutenant Commander David Westley added: “It was hugely rewarding to be part of the first Commando Wildcat crew to conduct night vision deck landings on the Queen Elizabeth class.”



The squadron continues to train from its home in the South West to maintain its ability to deploy anywhere in the world at short notice.



-ends-



