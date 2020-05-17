Arizona Helicopter Builder Hopes Supreme Court Overturns $7.6 Million Foreign-Country Judgment (excerpt)

(Source: Arizona Independent News; posted May 17, 2020)

By Terri Jo Neff

The Arizona Supreme Court has been asked to overturn two lower court rulings that allow The Netherlands to pursue a nearly $7.6 million judgment against a Mesa-based aerospace company whose corporate history traces back to billionaire Howard Hughes in the late 1940s.MD Helicopters Inc. manufactures high-performance helicopters for government customers such as Afghanistan, Argentina, Japan, and Turkey. The company has its roots in Hughes Helicopters, a unit of Hughes Aircraft started in 1947 that has been the subject of numerous corporate sales and mergers over the decades.On April 17, attorneys for MD Helicopters petitioned the state’s high court to review of a 2012 judgment ordered by The Hague against the company in favor of The Netherlands for 5.9 million euros, or $7.58 million U.S. dollars. The Netherlands is commonly referred to as Holland. At nearly 16,000 square-miles, the country is slightly more than one-tenth the size of Arizona.The Hague judgment stems from a nearly 20-year contract dispute related to an order The Netherlands placed with a subsidiary of MD Helicopters in 2001 for eight twin-engine helicopters for its National Police Services. After numerous delays and amended contracts, the contract hadn’t been fulfilled by March 2005, leading to legal actions by both parties. (end of excerpt)-ends-