Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 15, 2020)

BAE Systems Controls Inc., Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been awarded a maximum $1,116,966,065 modification (P00014) exercising the five-year option period of a 10-year base contract (SPE4AX-15-D-9414) with one five-year option period for consumable and depot-level repairables supporting multiple weapon systems platforms.



This is a firm-fixed-price requirements prospective price redetermination contract.



Locations of performance are Indiana, Texas, Arizona, California, New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire, with a March 22, 2025, performance completion date.



Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia.



