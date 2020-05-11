Raytheon Missiles & Defense, TNO Unveil New Ramjet-Powered Artillery Round: Extended-range munition to double US Army’s reach

(Source: Raytheon Missiles & Defense; issued May 11, 2020)

The XM1155 ramjet-powered artillery round will be fired from the same artillery cannon as Excalibur, including the U.S. Army’s standard M-777 towed 155mm howitzer, and according to Raytheon will have a range of over 100 km. (US Army photo)

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Raytheon Missiles & Defense has begun the first phase of developing the XM1155 Extended-Range Artillery Projectile under a $7.9 million U.S. Army other transaction agreement (OTA) through the Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J.



The new, cannon-launched, ramjet-powered artillery round will double the U.S. military’s range to greater than 100 kilometers, delivering precision strikes in all terrain and weather conditions.



Raytheon Missiles & Defense is teamed with Nederlandse Organisatie voor Toegepast Natuurwetenschappelijk Onderzoek, or TNO, an organization based in the Netherlands that will design the ramjet engine. Raytheon Missiles & Defense will integrate the engine with the system’s airframe, seeker, warhead and other components.



“The ramjet-powered artillery round will allow our nation’s military to strike farther and faster than anything our adversaries have in their arsenals,” said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Land Warfare & Air Defense.



The tactical 155mm XM1155 will be able to strike moving and stationary high-value targets on land and at sea. The maneuverable, extended-range airframe will be compatible with legacy and future 155mm artillery systems.



The XM1155 builds on Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s experience with guided projectiles, including the Excalibur munition, an extended-range weapon that can engage targets precisely at all ranges and in adverse weather.



This effort was sponsored by the U.S. government under the DoD Ordnance Technology Consortium OTA (W15QKN-18-9-1008) with the National Armaments Consortium. The U.S. government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for government purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation herein.



The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. government.





