India to Ease Restrictions on Foreign Ownership In Defence Ventures (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 16, 2020)

NEW DELHI --- India will ease restrictions on the level of foreign ownership in defence manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, in a move aimed at cutting down on imports.Under the plan, foreign investors would be able to own a stake of up to 74% in defence manufacturing ventures, up from the 49% limit now, Sitharaman told a news conference.The increase in foreign investments would help reduce a “huge defence import bill” and make India self-reliant in defence production, she said, adding India would also expand the list of weapons that could not be imported.The move would give a major “incentive to foreign defence manufacturers who want to retain control” in the joint ventures, said Atul Pandey, a partner at India law firm Khaitan & Co, that advises defence firms. (end of excerpt)-ends-