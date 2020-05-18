Saab Receives Airborne Surveillance Order

(Source: Saab; issued May 18, 2020)

The Saab 2000 Erieye airborne early warning and control system is based on the company’s Saab 2000 turboprop aircraft, equipped with the company-developed Erieye radar and a range of other sensors. (Saab photo)

Saab has signed a contract and received an order for the Airborne Early Warning and Control solution Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C. The order value is 1.553 billion SEK. Deliveries will be made between 2020 and 2023.



The industry’s nature is such that due to circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information about the customer will not be announced.



Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C is a complete AEW&C system with multi-role and multi-mission capabilities for both military and civil needs.



It is based on the Saab 2000 aircraft equipped with Saab’s airborne radar Erieye and a range of other sensors. The solution gives the user detailed situational awareness and can be used for tasks including border surveillance and search-and-rescue operations.



Saab will carry out the work in Gothenburg, Järfälla, Linköping, Luleå and Arboga, Sweden.





