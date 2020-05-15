Leonardo Cleared to Resume AHTS As US Denies Airbus Protest (excerpt)

(Source: Jane’s; posted May 15, 2020)

Leonardo has been cleared to resume work on the USD176.5 million US Navy (USN) training helicopter replacement contract it was awarded in January, after the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) dismissed a protest by rival bidder Airbus Helicopters.The Italian manufacturer announced on 14 May that the GAO had denied Airbus Helicopters’ protest of the award to deliver 32 TH-73A training platforms to the USN under the Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS) requirement.Airbus had complained that its H135 was dismissed due to “technical misunderstandings”. While the GAO has not yet publicised its reason for the dismissal of the protest, Leonardo said only, “As a result, Leonardo has immediately resumed work on AHTS in Philadelphia, readying the next generation of US naval aviators.” AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation will carry out the work. (end of excerpt)-ends-