Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (AKK) expressed her satisfaction at the recent development: “I am very pleased that the award procedure for the Multipurpose Combat Ship 180 (MKS180) can now continue. Before the summer break, I will ask Parliament to approve the budget, and I am very optimistic that we can conclude a contract for the MKS 180 this year.”
Procurement Court clears the way
The company German Naval Yards Kiel GmbH (GNYK), a limited liability company, on May 14th, 2020, withdrew the complaint it had filed with the Federal Procurement Court requesting a review of the award decision for the multipurpose combat ship 180. As a result, the tribunal officially ended the review procedure.
The Federal Ministry of Defense very much welcomes the fact that the legal obstacle has been eliminated and that the procurement process can be resumed.
The next step is for the German Bundestag to examine the procurement program and vote to approve the required budget before the summer break. This approval is required in Germany for all defense procurement projects costing over 25 million euros.
Multi-purpose combat ship 180: a wide range of capabilities
The MKS multi-purpose combat ship 180 will in future provide the full range of capabilities required for the entire range of missions and tasks of the German Navy, and also provide additional capabilities.
This new ship will shape the face of the Navy for a long time.
