Multi-Purpose Combat Ship 180 Continues to Gain Momentum

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued May 15, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

After German Naval Yards Kiel GmbH withdrew its complaint, the German defense ministry’s decision to award the MKS180 contract to the Dutch Damen Schelde shipyard has been indicated and should lead to contract signature before the end of the year. (GE MoD image)

#MKS180 für die @deutschemarine nimmt weiter Fahrt auf - Die Vergabekammer hat das Nachprüfungsverfahren beendet. Damit ist der Weg frei für eine parlamentarische Billigung im Sommer und einem anschließenden Vertragsschluss noch in 2020. pic.twitter.com/LwOsUh4FA2 — Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) May 15, 2020

The award procedure for the multipurpose combat ship 180 is legally effective. The company Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding B.V. company has been officially announced in the bidding competition for the construction of the ship as the winner of the tender.Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (AKK) expressed her satisfaction at the recent development: “I am very pleased that the award procedure for the Multipurpose Combat Ship 180 (MKS180) can now continue. Before the summer break, I will ask Parliament to approve the budget, and I am very optimistic that we can conclude a contract for the MKS 180 this year.”The company German Naval Yards Kiel GmbH (GNYK), a limited liability company, on May 14th, 2020, withdrew the complaint it had filed with the Federal Procurement Court requesting a review of the award decision for the multipurpose combat ship 180. As a result, the tribunal officially ended the review procedure.The Federal Ministry of Defense very much welcomes the fact that the legal obstacle has been eliminated and that the procurement process can be resumed.The next step is for the German Bundestag to examine the procurement program and vote to approve the required budget before the summer break. This approval is required in Germany for all defense procurement projects costing over 25 million euros.The MKS multi-purpose combat ship 180 will in future provide the full range of capabilities required for the entire range of missions and tasks of the German Navy, and also provide additional capabilities.This new ship will shape the face of the Navy for a long time.-ends-