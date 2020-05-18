Grant of 91 Million NOK for New Defense Technology

(Source: Norway Ministry of Defense; issued May 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

“The support scheme is an important contribution to innovation and jobs, and has become increasingly important during the corona crisis. We are therefore increasing the support this year and will increase it further next year,” says Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.



The Ministry of Defense has established a support scheme for small and large companies that want to develop defense technology. The benefit pot has increased this year from NOK 71 million to NOK 91 million. The Ministry of Defense is planning a further increase to 116 million next year.



So far this year, eight projects have received funding. Many of these run for several years and together these projects have received NOK 94 million.



Nammo Raufoss AS receives NOK 25 million in support to increase the understanding of laser weapon technology's impact on the future battlefield. In collaboration with FFI, they will also look at operational opportunities and protection needs against these types of weapons systems.



Haptiq AS receives $ 8.9 million in support to develop a planning tool that converts graphical data into real-time 3D real-time (AR) and artificial reality (VR) graphics. This should help military units get a detailed overview of the area they are going to enter.



UBIQ Aerospace AS receives 11.9 million in support to develop a complete solution for icing on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). As part of the project, smart sensors and autonomous systems for detecting and eliminating ice on aircraft hulls, sensors and propellers will be developed.



Funds are allocated twice a year. The other companies that have received support so far this year are Fieldmade AS, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS, Radome.no AS and Naxys AS.



-ends-



