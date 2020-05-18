Turkey Test-Fires Domestic HGK-84 Precision Guidance Kit

(Source: Anadolu Agency; posted May 18, 2020)

Yerli ve millî imkanlarla üretilen HGK-84 LAB (Hassas Güdüm Kiti-84 Lazer Arayıcı Başlık) Hava Kuvvetlerimiz tarafından yapılan test atışları başarıyla gerçekleştirildi.#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/9WTmjvyC45 — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) May 18, 2020

ANKARA --- Turkey successfully test-fired the HGK-84, a domestically produced precision guidance kit, the National Defense Ministry said Monday."The test-firing of our HGK-84 LAB (Precision Guidance Kit-84 Laser Seeker Head) produced by domestic and national facilities was successfully carried out," the ministry said on Twitter.It also shared a 41-second video of the launch.The HGK-84 is a GPS/INS guidance kit that turns existing 2,000-pound (908-kilogram) MK-84 general-purpose bombs and penetrator bombs into air-to-ground smart bombs, according to the Defense Industries Research and Development Institute. It enables precision strike capability in all weather conditions.-ends-