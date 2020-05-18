Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 18, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $497,301,405 modification (P00035) to contract W31P4Q-17-D-0026 for Phased Array Tracking on Radar to Intercept Advanced Capability-3 missile support center post-production support.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 18, 2022.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



