Construction of the First New Replenishment Vessel for the French Navy Begins at Chantiers de l'Atlantique Shipyard

(Source: joint Chantiers de l’Atlantique / Naval Group release; issued May 18, 2020)

Adapted from the Italian Navy’s Vulcano-class fleet replenishment ships, the French Navy’s four BRF logistic support ships will displace 31,000 tonnes and be built in France in cooperation with Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard group. (FR MoD image)





The order for the construction of the four ships was notified in January 2019 to the temporary association of companies formed by Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Naval Group. Deliveries are scheduled from end 2022 to 2029. This order for the French Navy is part of a Franco-Italian program led by OCCAR, on behalf of DGA, the French Defence Procurement Agency, and its Italian counterpart NAVARM.

Merci à l’ensemble des personnes engagées au sein des Chantiers de l’Atlantique. Vous êtes le visage de la France qui bouge, la France qui travaille et se relève. Votre énergie est une inspiration. Gardez votre passion, gardez votre ardeur au travail, cultivez l’excellence. pic.twitter.com/lMZv7GJJsp — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) May 18, 2020

The BRF with a capacity of 13 000 m3 have a mission of logistical support of the combat vessels of the French Navy. They carry fuel, ammunition, spare parts, as well as food for the vessels.



Compliant with international standards, their characteristics are adapted to their specific missions of support to the aviation group constituted around the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, flagship of the naval air force group.



Chantiers de l'Atlantique carries out the global design and the construction of the four ships, and ensures the integration and the implementation of the embedded systems.



"We are at the very start of a new industrial story, which will feature once again our know how in design, building and integration of cutting-edge technologies”, states Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “This is also an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our complementarity of our businesses with those of our partner Naval Group”.

Les 4 bâtiments ravitailleurs de force porteront donc des noms d’ingénieurs du génie maritime : Jacques Chevallier, Jacques Stosskopf, Émile Bertin et Gustave Zédé. Ils seront livrés à la @MarineNationale en 2022, 2025, 2027 et 2029. pic.twitter.com/efx3WUM6hg — Chef d'état-major de la Marine (@amiralPrazuck) May 18, 2020

The French Navy chief of staff says the four replenishment ships will be named for naval engineers: Jacques Chevallier, Jacques Stosskopf, Émile Bertin et Gustave Zédé, and will be handed over to the French Navy in 2022, 2025, 2027 et 2029.





Naval Group is responsible for the design, development and integration of the military systems of the platform. The combat system of the four ships, whose architecture is based on the Polaris Combat Management System of Naval Group, ensures the protection against close threats and the fight against asymmetric threats.



“Naval Group is proud to stand once again by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in the frame of this European program. This cooperation brings together the best civilian and naval expertise and will benefit our customers both on economic and operational aspects”, highlights Pierre-Eric Pommelet, Naval Group CEO.



Main Characteristics of the vessels:

-- Full loaded displacement: 31 000 tonnes

-- Overall length: 194 m

-- Overall width: 27.60 m

-- Crew capacity: 190 people, including 130 crew members and 60 passengers

-- Total deadweight: 14, 870 tonnes

-- Freight volume: 13,000 m3

-- Total installed capacity: 24 MW





With 150 years of expertise, Chantiers de l’Atlantique is one of the market leaders worldwide for the construction of highly complex ships and offshore installations, thanks to state-of-the-art industrial facilities and renowned expertise in designing, integrating, testing, and delivering turnkey maritime solutions.



Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence. As a systems integrator and prime contractor, the group designs, produces and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenues of 3.7 billion euros and has a workforce of 15,168 (data for 2019).



(ends)



