Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 18, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $2,375,000,000 undefinitized contract modification (P00013) to contract FA8810-18-C-0006 for Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar Space Vehicles 1 and 2.



This modification adds Phase One for design/development, critical path flight hardware procurement, and risk reduction efforts leading to a critical design review to the basic contract.



Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2025.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $70,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,419,295,532.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



