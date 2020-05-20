Australian Industry to Develop New Hercules Training Systems

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 20, 2020)

Sydney-based CAE Australia has been awarded a $26 million contract to upgrade an aircraft simulator and other training systems as part of the C-130J Block Upgrade Program at RAAF Base Richmond, New South Wales.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said Defence’s partnership with CAE Australia would deliver game-changing capability for the Air Force.



“This will equip Defence with a state-of-the-art C-130J aircraft simulator so that our Air Force can access the highest quality of training available,” Minister Price said.



“A modern training system closely aligned with the upgraded C-130J aircraft configuration is essential to providing a robust and safe capability.



“This partnership demonstrates CAE Australia’s in-country expertise in this field, and their commitment to supporting these Air Force capabilities.”



Minister Price said the contract would also create seven new full-time jobs over the next four years.



“The first students will commence training on the new simulator and training systems in early 2023, which is designed to train 16 pilots, 8 loadmasters and up to 100 maintenance crew each calendar year,” Minister Price said.



