BRP Jose Rizal with Med Supplies to Arrive May 23

(Source: Philippine News Agency; issued May 19, 2020)

BRP José Rizal, the first of two missile frigates built by South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the Philippine Navy, sailed from Ulsan, South Korea, on May 18 and is due to arrive at her home port of Subic Bay on May 23. (HHI photo)

MANILA --- The BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), the Philippine Navy (PN)'s first missile-frigate, is carrying on its way home medical supplies donated by the South Korean government and the companies that built and equipped the ship.



In an interview Tuesday, PN public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said the donation from the South Korean government consists of 35,000 Covid-19 test kits; 20,000 face masks and 2,000 units of hand sanitizers.



The ship and the medical supplies donation, expected to arrive this weekend, will augment the Philippines' capacity in battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.



Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the shipyard that constructed the BRP Jose Rizal, also gave 180 bottles of environmental disinfectants; 300 packs of disinfectant wipes; and 1,080 pieces of face shields.



Hanwha Systems also provided 492 packs of Vitamin C tablets, with each pack containing 180 pieces.



BRP Jose Rizal departed from the HHI shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, Monday afternoon.



The missile frigate is expected to arrive in Subic Anchorage Area, Zambales on May 23 where its crew will first undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine prior to the ship’s technical inspection and low-key acceptance ceremony.



With the arrival of the BRP Jose Rizal, the PN will have its first-ever multi-mission frigate capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and electronic warfare operations.



With a maximum designed speed of 25 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles, the frigate has successfully undergone sea trials and sea acceptance tests.



The first of the two frigates contracted under HHI was supposed to be delivered by the third or fourth week of April this year but was extended due to travel restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The second frigate, to be named BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), is expected to be delivered by end of this year.



