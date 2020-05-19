F-35A Crashes on Landing at Eglin AFB

(Source: Eglin Air Force Base; issued May 19, 2020)

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron crashed upon landing around 9:30 p.m. today.The pilot successfully ejected and was transported to the 96th Medical Group for evaluation and monitoring. The pilot is in stable condition.At the time of the accident, the pilot was participating in a routine night training sortie. First responders from the 96th Test Wing are on the scene and the site is secured. The accident is under investigation.There was no loss of life or damage to civilian property. The name of the pilot is not being released at this time.-ends-