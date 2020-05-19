Contract Concluded with Industry on Future Decisive Ground Combat System

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued May 19, 2020)

Acting on behalf of both governments, the German defense ministry has awarded the first system architecture study for the French-German Main Ground Combat System to an industry group formed by Rheinmetall, Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann and Nexter. (GE MoD photo)

With the contract on a system architecture definition study concluded between industry and the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBwBundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr), the future German-French Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) has reached its next milestone.



Things are now progressing fast with the Main Ground Combat System. After the Framework and Implementing Agreements have been signed by the Defence Ministers of Germany and France, the focus will now be on the contract with the ARGE consortium of industrial partners consisting of Rheinmetall, Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann (KMW), and Nexter.



This launches the system architecture study for Main Ground Combat System (MGCS). Nationally-selected concepts are being harmonized to develop a common multi-platform system architecture. The first part of the study is to be completed within 20 months.



The contract is concluded between the participating ARGE companies and the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBwBundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr) representing both Germany and France.



The contract is equally co-funded by Germany and France. Likewise, the German and French companies will implement equal division of work.



Mail-based signature



Given the significance of the joint project, a festive signature ceremony would have been most appropriate. However, neither the Framework and Implementing Agreement nor this contract can be signed in person due to the coronavirus situation.



Even such a landmark project must now be signed via mail.



The industrial companies of Rheinmetall, Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann and Nexter were the first ones to sign. After that, BAAINBwBundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr received the documents for signature.



In accordance with the agreement between the two partner nations, only Germany/BAAINBwBundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr was to sign as the lead nation of the bilateral project.



Replacement for the German Leopard 2 and the French Leclerc main battle tanks



The Main Ground Combat System project to be implemented under German lead will replace the German Leopard 2 and the French Leclerc main battle tanks from the mid-2030s.



With this project, Germany and France are sending a strong signal of European defence cooperation.



